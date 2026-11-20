Jennifer Lawrence Ranks Chris Pratt Last on Her On-Screen Kiss List
Jennifer Lawrence Chris Pratt Is Last On My On-Screen Kiss List
Jennifer Lawrence has officially ranked some of her most iconic on-screen kisses with A-listers ... and let's just say the odds were never in Chris Pratt's favor.
While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" ... J Law was given the tall order of ranking co-stars Pratt, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, and Timothée Chalamet's smooching skills.
In this impromptu Hunger Games of kisses ... she put her "Passengers" co-star Pratt fifth out of five. Ouch!
With Josh appearing alongside her on "WWHL," Jennifer told host Andy Cohen ... "I mean, they were all so amazing. ... Best is Josh. And then Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, Pratt."
Here's the thing though ... Jennifer has also kissed a ton of other celebs on camera across various movies, like Robert Pattinson in "Die My Love," Javier Bardem in "Mother!" and Amy Adams in "American Hustle" to name a few.
So technically ... TECHNICALLY ... Pratt may not be her worst kiss of all time, just the bottom of Andy's list.
And to be fair ... Jennifer previously admitted she had to be drunk to kiss Pratt in "Passengers" because she was so nervous.
She told The Hollywood Reporter ... "I got really, really drunk. But then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, 'What have I done? I don't know.' And he was married. And it was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach."