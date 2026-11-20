Play video content Video: Chris Pratt Gets Last Place in Jennifer Lawrence's Kiss Rankings Watch What Happens Live

Jennifer Lawrence has officially ranked some of her most iconic on-screen kisses with A-listers ... and let's just say the odds were never in Chris Pratt's favor.

While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" ... J Law was given the tall order of ranking co-stars Pratt, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, and Timothée Chalamet's smooching skills.

In this impromptu Hunger Games of kisses ... she put her "Passengers" co-star Pratt fifth out of five. Ouch!

With Josh appearing alongside her on "WWHL," Jennifer told host Andy Cohen ... "I mean, they were all so amazing. ... Best is Josh. And then Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, Pratt."

Here's the thing though ... Jennifer has also kissed a ton of other celebs on camera across various movies, like Robert Pattinson in "Die My Love," Javier Bardem in "Mother!" and Amy Adams in "American Hustle" to name a few.

So technically ... TECHNICALLY ... Pratt may not be her worst kiss of all time, just the bottom of Andy's list.

And to be fair ... Jennifer previously admitted she had to be drunk to kiss Pratt in "Passengers" because she was so nervous.