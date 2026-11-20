Kanye West's legal battle with a music producer is getting even more serious ... a judge is allowing the man suing Ye to keep his identity hidden after he claimed the rapper's fans threatened to kill him.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles judge granted the producer's request Wednesday to continue using the name John Doe during pretrial proceedings, citing concerns about threats and harassment.

In his court filing, the producer claims he's been subjected to repeated death threats from Ye's supporters ... including calls to track him down and kill him on a specific date.

He also alleges a Yeezy representative intimidated him and encouraged or endorsed the threatening behavior. The producer says his family has been threatened, too.

The judge reviewed evidence submitted under seal and found the producer's safety concerns outweighed the public's right to know his identity.

However, the protection isn't permanent ... the judge said the ruling only applies to public court records during pretrial proceedings, not the trial itself. Ye's legal team can still use the producer's real name while investigating the case.

As TMZ first reported, the producer sued Ye and his companies in August, claiming he was never paid for work on "Vultures 2" and "Bully."

He alleges he created hundreds of A.I.-generated vocal recordings and contributed to seven released tracks ... and is seeking at least $110,000, plus additional damages and proper music credits.