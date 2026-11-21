Kate Middleton made a royally surprising reveal ... she made a whole documentary in secret about her cancer journey, with the trailer just dropping this morning.

In the preview for "Heal" ... Kate reflects on her cancer diagnosis and treatment as she tackles the National Three Peaks Challenge.

She says ... "Cancer does change you. It changes your body; it changes you physically. But there's a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."

We reported earlier ... in climbing the three highest mountains in England, Scotland, and Wales, Kate raised money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Kate's brother James Middleton also joins her on part of her trek, and together they discuss how she never rang the bell after finishing her treatment at the Royal Marsden hospital.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

James said of the challenge ... "So maybe this is your ringing of the bell."

The whole trailer ends with Kate reuniting with Prince William and their three children.