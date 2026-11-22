I Didn't Help Bobby Lytes Get Into Club Cuz I Had $4M in Jewelry on Me!!!

Play video content Video: Cardi B Leaves Bobby Lytes Outside Club E11EVEN

Cardi B is making it clear ... she's not the one who told security not to let Bobby Lytes into a Miami club after he called out for her to help as bouncers turned him away.

It all went down on Saturday night ... with Bobby at the back of Cardi's entourage before a security member at E11EVEN Miami stopped him from coming inside.

In the clip, Bobby begs security to let him in, yelling ... "No, wait, wait! No, I'm with Cardi. I'm in it with Cardi. ... Cardi! Cardi!"

As you know ... Bobby has defended Cardi in the past, including against Celina Powell's comments about her and Offset.

Play video content Video: Cardi B Explains Why Bobby Lytes Was Left Outside Club In Miami

Speaking out about the incident, Cardi said ... "I can't argue with a club that's just upset. I would never try to play Bobby, I would never be like, 'Oh, Bobby, youre not with us, blah, blah.' I would never try to mean-girl him."

The rapper stressed that E11EVEN is just a "very different club" and "very very strict."

Cardi -- who also said that Bobby was turned away on Friday night -- added ... "I'm not going to be arguing outside the club, I got $4 million in jewelry on me."