Antoine Fuqua and his son are accused of turning a night at an Los Angeles bar into a terrifying ordeal ... with a man claiming the famed director pistol-whipped him and threatened to kill him.

According to legal docs obtained by PEOPLE ... William Rosenthal, an assistant manager at Good Times at Davey Wayne's in Hollywood, claims Antoine struck him with a handgun on Valentine's Day ... hurling racist and antisemitic language at him and threatening his life.

Antoine's son, Brando, allegedly got in on the action, too ... with Rosenthal claiming he swung a handgun at his face. Rosenthal alleges both men pointed their guns at him.

Rosenthal claims he's still dealing with the fallout from the alleged attack ... saying he suffered a fractured nose, head trauma, scarring and PTSD, among other injuries.

He's now going after the father-son duo in court ... suing for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and seeking more than $50K in damages.

Antoine's camp is calling BS on the allegations ... with his rep telling TMZ the "accusations are not true."