Play video content Video: Zosia Mamet On Her Dad's Support For Trump Armchair Expert

Zosia Mamet says her famous father's pro-Trump views drive her and her sister crazy ... admitting her sister called her in tears when she learned he'd be honored by the Kennedy Center.

The "Girls" actress appeared on Dax Shepherd's "Armchair Expert" podcast ... and Dax brought up her dad David Mamet's conservative leanings.

If you don't know, David -- a playwright best known for writing "Glengarry Glen Ross" -- is an ardent supporter of the president ... endorsing him in 2020 and 2024.

Zosia says her dad isn't screwing with people like Dax thought at first ... though she admits she sometimes thinks he'll say things just to be contrarian -- even when they go against his own beliefs.

She says he's being honored at the Kennedy Center ... which has a more political tilt to it than it used to, ever since President Donald Trump became the foundation's chairman. While a great honor for her father, Zosia says one of her sisters called her crying just the other day when she found out about it.

Zosia says her sister told her, "It's not fair! Everybody else's 80-year-old dad loves Trump, but they're not famous."

Zosia says she ultimately still loves her dad ... adding he's a great hang -- and definitely one of the smartest people she knows.