The fatal shooting of a newly elected Florida politician's teenage son doesn't appear to have anything to do with his dad's political office ... at least based on what cops have uncovered so far ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... there's currently no indication Carey Washington Vinson's death is connected to his father, Joe Vinson, or his position as a county commissioner ... but investigators are still exploring all avenues.

Cops also tell us it's too early to say whether the shooting was intentional or accidental, and they're not revealing whether they've identified any suspects or persons of interest.

Carey was shot and killed while camping with friends near Florida's Blackwater River ... just days after his dad was sworn in as an Escambia County commissioner.

Now, investigators are asking the public for help tracking down whoever was involved ... urging anyone who spotted anything suspicious in the area or has information about the shooting to contact law enforcement.