Man Made Threats At Same Campus Where Charlie Kirk Was Killed

A suspect is in custody after a man allegedly made threatening comments at Utah Valley University ... the same school where Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

The University issued an alert a little before noon about comments that were made in the Keller Building, where the business school is.

The man reportedly made the comments around 11:45 AM and left campus shortly after. The school said in the alert there was no active threat on campus.

No word so far on what the so-called threatening comments actually were ... but UVU sent out another alert that afternoon saying the suspect had been arrested.

The suspect hasn't been identified, but police previously described him as 6 feet tall with blonde hair and wearing a beanie.