'Dancing With The Stars' Season 35 Behind The Scenes
'DWTS' Season 35 Go Behind The Scenes Before The Finale!
Published
Tonight's the night! A new "Dancing with the Stars" Season 35 will be crowned, so before the big finale, we're taking you behind the scenes of the hit dance competition series to see what goes into making the magic happen ...
All your faves -- Maura Higgins, Jenna Dewan, Julia Stiles, Harry Shum Jr., Ciara Miller, Tyler Cameron, Ezra Frech put in the WORK this season!
And the winner is ... Check out the gallery!