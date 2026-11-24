Law Roach is coming in hot with a sassy response to Tyra Banks, claiming he's famous because of her ... and he's using fashion to spread the word.

On Monday, the famed stylist hit the New York streets in a graphic T-shirt with three simple words ... "Made By Tyra."

The move comes days after Tyra spoke to TMZ about her rumored feud with Law … after the two butted heads on Project Runway.

Tyra said she hadn't spoken to Law since they filmed … despite him having a lot to say about her.

She noted that she actually mentored Law back in the day ... and gave him advice he clearly uses to this day.