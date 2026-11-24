Livvy Dunne got a little handsy during her trip to Japan with MLB star Paul Skenes ... fondling a sumo wrestler's man boobs instead of taking him down ... and it's all on video.

The former LSU gymnast and her Pittsburgh Pirates ace boyfriend got a crash course in sumo wrestling during their recent Japanese getaway ... with MLB cameras tagging along for the hilariously hands-on experience.

Paul goes toe-to-toe with a sumo heavyweight and actually holds his own ... before Livvy suits up for a much more hands-on showdown wearing a giant inflatable sumo suit.

PS coaches up his girlfriend from the sidelines, telling her to get low and push up ... but Livvy apparently has a different game plan, going straight for her opponent's chest and giving his man boobs a good manhandling.

The couple clearly had a blast embracing Japanese culture ... though something tells us Livvy won't be trading gymnastics for sumo wrestling anytime soon.