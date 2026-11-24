Livvy Dunne Fondles Sumo Wrestler's Man Boobs as Paul Skenes Watches, on Video
Livvy Dunne Sorry Paul, I'm Taking Sumo to Second Base!!!
Livvy Dunne got a little handsy during her trip to Japan with MLB star Paul Skenes ... fondling a sumo wrestler's man boobs instead of taking him down ... and it's all on video.
The former LSU gymnast and her Pittsburgh Pirates ace boyfriend got a crash course in sumo wrestling during their recent Japanese getaway ... with MLB cameras tagging along for the hilariously hands-on experience.
Paul goes toe-to-toe with a sumo heavyweight and actually holds his own ... before Livvy suits up for a much more hands-on showdown wearing a giant inflatable sumo suit.
PS coaches up his girlfriend from the sidelines, telling her to get low and push up ... but Livvy apparently has a different game plan, going straight for her opponent's chest and giving his man boobs a good manhandling.
The couple clearly had a blast embracing Japanese culture ... though something tells us Livvy won't be trading gymnastics for sumo wrestling anytime soon.
Paul knows a thing or two about throwing strikes ... but Livvy went straight for the squeeze play.