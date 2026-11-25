Tour Will Go On Despite Scary Medical Incident

Gabriel Iglesias is making sure the show goes on ... because he's not canceling any of his upcoming tour dates despite the recent medical incident he endured.

Sources close to Gabriel tell TMZ ... all of the comedian's "The 1976 Tour" dates are still on schedule and will continue with no further interruptions expected.

We're told Gabriel will perform at his scheduled shows in Memphis, Chattanooga, Dallas and even overseas in Australia. A source says Gabriel is on the mend and taking things day by day.

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As we reported ... Gabriel needed medical assistance and stopped during his performance in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sunday night. Opening comedian Martin Moreno told the audience Gabriel wasn't feeling well before he took the stage.

Video captured by one audience member showed first responders administering oxygen to the 50-year-old comedian.

One crowd member noted, "He started sweating profusely, and he looked really sick. Everyone was quite worried."

Play video content Video: Gabriel Iglesias Says Onstage Health Scare Is a Wake-Up Call Telepictures

Fluffy spoke about the health scare Tuesday on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" telling her that he was battling a cold, doesn't take vacations or breaks and it caught up to him.

A source familiar with the situation told us Gabriel was not hospitalized ... though he has been dealing with an illness for the past week.