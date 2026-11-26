A horrific scene unfolded at an Alaska airport just 2 days before Thanksgiving ... a woman was killed after walking straight into a plane's spinning propeller.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Christina Blake was driving on a taxiway at Big Lake Airport Tuesday afternoon when a small plane landed. The pilot stopped to give Blake room to move her car ... but instead, she got out, approached the aircraft and walked directly into its spinning propeller.

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the airport shortly before 5 PM ... but Blake was pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot was uninjured.

Here's where things get particularly puzzling ... authorities say Blake had no apparent connection to the pilot, the plane or the airport, and investigators don't believe she intentionally walked into the propeller.