So Thankful for Our Little Family

Jonathan Scott has plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving ... and the "Property Brothers" star is giving fans a rare peek at his family life with fiancée Zooey Deschanel and her two kids.

The HGTV star shared a sweet family photo on Instagram Thursday ... posing with the "New Girl" actress and her children, Elsie, 11, and Charlie, 9, whose faces were obscured for privacy.

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Zooey shares the kids with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, but Jonathan has embraced his role as their "bonus dad" ... previously gushing about how much he loves helping raise them.

In fact, Jonathan once recalled Charlie drawing a picture of his family that included his mom, dad, sister, their dogs ... and Jonathan. The HGTV star said the touching moment showed just how much he'd become part of the family.

Jonathan and Zooey met while filming "Carpool Karaoke" in 2019 and got engaged during a family trip to Scotland in August 2023.