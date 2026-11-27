Bruce Fischer -- the husband of Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer -- died by suicide ... despite the initial belief that he passed away peacefully.

The senator's office revealed the tragic news in a statement on Friday ... stating that investigators have learned Fischer took his own life earlier this month.

The statement also expresses appreciation for the outpouring of support during this difficult time. No further details were revealed.

Senator Fischer was married to her husband for more than 5 decades before he died by suicide. They raised three sons together who now reportedly operate the family ranch together.

The senator was first elected to Congress in 2012. She won re-election to the Senate in 2018 and 2024.

While he mostly stayed out of the public eye, Bruce had one memorable moment on Capitol Hill ... when he refused to shake Kamala Harris' hand when she swore in Senator Fischer for her third term.

A few weeks later, Bruce reportedly tried to shake VP Harris' husband Doug Emhoff's hand ... and Doug fired back at him for refusing to shake Kamala's. CNN claims Bruce then apologized for the incident.

Bruce was 76 years old when he died.