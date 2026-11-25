A UC Berkeley nuclear physics grad has been identified as the man who plunged to his death at West Hollywood's celebrity-filled Sierra Towers ... TMZ has learned.

According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, the man who died Tuesday was Chris Kacher ... and sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ he left behind a suicide note, though it's unclear what it said.

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According to Kacher's Instagram bio, he earned his Ph.D. in nuclear physics from UC Berkeley. He was also the son of famed guitarist Del Casher, who passed away earlier this month.

As we reported ... Kacher toured a condo in the building Monday before returning Tuesday for a second showing. We're told two real estate agents were waiting for him inside the unit when they eventually made the tragic discovery.

The luxury high-rise has been home to some of Hollywood's biggest stars over the years ... including Lindsay Lohan, Cher, Elton John and Courteney Cox ... just to name a few.

Chris was 58.

RIP.