Alexander Haskin's father is struggling to understand what led to his son's sudden death ... telling TMZ he believes Alex may have intentionally jumped into the ocean off the Santa Monica Pier, but can't fathom why, insisting there were no signs his son was suicidal.

Dana Haskin tells TMZ ... he was blindsided when the coroner called him Tuesday to inform him his son had died. The former cop says he's spent much of his career on the other side of delivering devastating news ... but never imagined he'd be receiving it about his own child.

Dana says, based on what police have announced and a video circulating of Alexander climbing and jumping into the water, he suspects his son's death may have been a suicide.

But he stresses the family has no clear answers about what happened or why. He says Alexander had shown no signs of depression or distress, wasn't using drugs, and had been looking forward to coming home for Thanksgiving.

Dana is also baffled by reports of an altercation before Alexander entered the water. He describes his son as a calm, even-tempered guy who would never hit a woman and says he has no idea where that rumor came from. He's choosing to turn the other cheek rather than get caught up in speculation.

Dana describes Alexander as an upbeat, funny, and generous guy who was always willing to help anyone who needed it. Standing around 6-foot-2 and physically fit from years of training, Alexander had recently become especially passionate about pursuing health and fitness, making it a major focus in his life. He'd built a following around that interest and operated a gym in Chinatown, where people would regularly approach him for advice and help with their own fitness journeys.

He also had a creative side ... appearing in shows including Netflix's "You," "The Rookie" and "Mayans M.C.," and belonging to the actors' union. Dana says his son was also a talented pianist who learned from his grandmother and would sometimes sit down and play in public, drawing crowds around him.

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Perhaps most heartbreaking, Dana says Alexander had been looking forward to Thanksgiving and was expected to come home for the holiday. Instead, the family is now planning a smaller, more intimate funeral.

Dana says the family is still trying to process the loss and hasn't even been able to get into Alexander's apartment yet, as they're waiting for the death certificate. Alexander had moved there after the pandemic, and relatives have been trying to gain access to his belongings.

As we previously reported, Alexander died after going into the ocean near the Santa Monica Pier. First responders pulled him from the water and performed lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner has deferred determining his cause of death and the Santa Monica Police Department is investigating his death as a suicide.