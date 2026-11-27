"Grand Theft Auto VI" fans are combining the game's provocative nature with real intimacy, apparently ... because a brothel employee tells us she's getting a ton of requests to game with clients.

Alice Little -- a sex worker at Sheri's Ranch, a legal brothel near Las Vegas -- told us she's gotten so many requests to play the new game with clients that she's now bringing her PS5 into work with her.

On top of that, her guests have fantasies about the game's female love interest, Lucia ... and she's thrown on a few outfits to look more like her for interested clientele.

As opposed to previous entries in the franchise, Alice says she feels this one takes a more respectful view of sex workers ... almost like sex workers designed the whole project.

Alice added her main concern with 'GTA VI' is that it "gamifies" relationships ... and she doesn't think the tit-for-tat is a good example for people learning about commitment.