Play video content Video: Patrick Cutler TMZ Live TMZ.com

"Grand Theft Auto VI" may take place in Vice City, but one popular online personality says it feels more like "Simp City" to him ... because the franchise has gotten soft.

Patrick Cutler -- a comedian best known for his online series "Bad Napoleon" -- tore into the super popular new game a day after its release Friday ... joining us on "TMZ Live" and saying he didn't sign up to run errands or dote on a virtual girlfriend, and he's also pissed that he can't steal cars in the neighborhood where he lives.

Patrick says he wants the wanton violence and aberrant behavior past games delivered on ... and he feels the game has become too bogged down in storylines that aren't interesting.

For example, he says his character had to play video games with an NPC at one point ... and the gamer inception wasn't doing it for him.

It's an interesting take ... and very different from what Blue Thunder -- a fellow gamer -- told us on Thursday right after the game came out.

He said he enjoyed the realism ... and thinks "GTA VI" is building on an important social and satirical message about violence in American culture.

BTW, Rockstar won't sweat Patrick's review … the game has already raked in close to $4 billion, and a little negative press ain't gonna burst that bubble.