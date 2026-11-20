"Grand Theft Auto VI" isn't just breaking records ... it's stealing the entire entertainment industry's lunch money, raking in a staggering $3.79 billion by the end of its first day going live.

The long-awaited video game finally dropped Thursday after a 13-year wait ... and according to Rockstar Games, it shattered the record for the biggest entertainment launch in history, pulling in nearly $4 billion in worldwide retail sales by the end of its first 24 hours.

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To put that jaw-dropping number into perspective ... Taylor Swift's entire "Eras Tour" generated a little over $2 billion in ticket sales across 149 shows spanning nearly two years ... and 'GTA VI' nearly doubled that figure on Day 1.

And the records don't stop there ... Rockstar says the game sold 32.5 million copies before its official release and earned a near-perfect 99 rating on Metacritic, making it one of the biggest gaming sensations ever.

Of course, not everyone's celebrating.

As TMZ previously reported ... some gamers are furious over what they consider the franchise's "woke" makeover, complaining that leading man Jason spends too much time doing chores and playing the devoted boyfriend instead of causing chaos.