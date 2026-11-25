Play video content Video: Streamer Aishah Sofey Blasts ‘Insane’ Staged Car Theft Claims TMZ.com

Aishah Sofey went from playing "Grand Theft Auto VI" to becoming a real-life victim of it ... because someone allegedly stole her car on her live stream ... and now she's pushing back on claims that the whole thing was staged.

The streamer tells TMZ ... there's no way she'd fake the theft of her beloved Nissan GT-R ... especially when the garage was left open afterward, exposing her Lamborghini Urus and thousands of dollars in streaming equipment to potential thieves.

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Here's what went down ... Aishah was hosting a 'GTA VI' marathon when someone broke into her Miami garage, smashed the window of her custom GT-R, and drove off ... all while her live stream was still running and viewers watched in real time.

Aishah calls the car her "baby" ... and tells Christian the ordeal has left her feeling so unsafe she's seriously considering selling her home and leaving Miami, especially because she feels police aren't taking her concerns seriously.

Play video content Video: Harvey Levin Learns How to Play GTA VI TMZ.com

And she's officially swearing off 'GTA' ... calling the game a terrible bad luck charm after a string of setbacks leading up to the alleged theft.