Play video content Video: OnlyFans Model Skylar Mae GTA6 Content TMZ.com

"Grand Theft Auto VI" has dudes glued to their gaming consoles ... but OnlyFans model Skylar Mae isn't about to let a little virtual crime spree steal her subscribers' attention ... instead, she's using it to help her bottom line.

TMZ caught up with the content creator, who tells us she's turning the gaming craze into a business opportunity ... swapping cheat codes with subscribers and giving her content a sexy GTA-inspired makeover.

She's even getting in on the action with her subscribers ... playing along with their missions, trading feedback, and turning the whole experience into an interactive game for her VIP fans.

Skylar is an avid gamer and has been playing GTA since she was a kid... so it wasn't exactly a hard pivot.

Play video content Video: Harvey Levin Learns How to Play GTA VI TMZ.com

Skylar says she's also already dressed up as Mandy, the flirty character who's been making moves on Jason in the game ... and her subscribers ate it up.

She's also got a Lucia-inspired look coming soon ... and no, you don't have to do any chores to see it.

And while some creators may be sweating over losing their customers to the record-breaking game, Skylar says she's playing it smart ... keeping her fans entertained both on and off the screen.

She even warns that creators who aren't embracing the 'GTA' obsession could lose their subscribers' interest until the hype dies down.

As TMZ previously reported ... 'GTA VI' raked in a staggering $3.79 billion in first-day sales, shattering entertainment records.

The game has also sparked backlash over its romance-heavy storyline ... with some players complaining Jason spends too much time being a devoted boyfriend instead of wreaking havoc.

But Skylar has a message for women complaining about their men spending too much time playing GTA ... relax, because at least they're not cheating.