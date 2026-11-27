A West Hollywood gas station went up in flames Friday after a driver apparently slammed into a pump ... and video shows the fiery aftermath.

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, first responders rushed to the scene after a car slammed into the pump around 1:23 PM PT.

Fire erupts in West Hollywood at a gas station. https://t.co/F7PSqEPVkK @TheLAGlobe

Video obtained by the LA Globe shows the gas station covered in flames ... with multiple cars burning at the pump.

Plumes of dark smoke billowed up into the sky above Los Angeles ... and cops could be seen moving frantically around the scene. Streets in the surrounding area have been temporarily shut down.

It's unclear exactly what caused the crash. We've reached out to local authorities -- so far, no word back.