Usher and Chris Brown's tour isn't going down in flames after their fire performer fell off the stage ... because we're told he was miraculously unharmed.

A spokesperson for the New Orleans Fire Department tells TMZ ... the pyro performer did not require emergency assistance after he fell.

yeah it’s time to wrap this tour up. https://t.co/90ZF7PHtve @layahsfanta

We're told NOFD had a pyrotechnic detail working each night of this concert.

As we reported ... the hot mess of a tour got even crazier when the pyro performer -- in the middle of swinging around flaming hot torches -- tumbled backward down a flight of steps.

The performer ended up jumping right back onstage ... but it was still a scary moment for the dude.

Usher and Chris Brown's tour is coming to an end on December 12 in Tampa, Florida ... after surviving an intense argument between the two stars.

Their teams worked around the clock to get the two performers back on the same page, so the show could go on.