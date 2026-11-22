Usher and Chris Brown's tour has suffered another drama-filled moment after a fire performer was seen falling off the stage.

yeah it’s time to wrap this tour up. https://t.co/90ZF7PHtve @layahsfanta

In a video captured from the singers' second night of shows in New Orleans ... the performer -- who was twirling around a LOT of fire -- can be seen walking backward before falling down some stairs.

As you know ... the tour has not been the smoothest operation.

TMZ broke the story ... the two singers had a huge backstage argument earlier this month at one of their shows in Atlanta.

We're told their egos got the better of them ... and that the two had got into a heated debate about how to proceed after fans were delayed getting to the stadium due to traffic.

Sources told us that the pair's respective teams were trying to work around the clock to get them to sit down and clear the air.