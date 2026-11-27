Tim Robinson is telling the Burbank Police Department that he thinks they should leave ... blasting them after a police dog was killed in action.

Here's the deal ... K-9 Spike -- a four-year-old Belgian Malinois -- was shot and killed while chasing a suspect in November 2025.

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The department shared a remembrance post on the first anniversary of Spike's death ... and something about the post set Robinson off -- because he began firing off vitriolic comments in response.

Robinson wrote in the comments, "Dirty pigs made a dog do their violence! Now they celebrate their abuse of an innocent animal? Scum bag pigs."

He then followed it up with another comment ... in which he wrote, "F*** you dirty pigs. Trying to drum up emotion for a dog y’all forced to work. Classic dumb pig s***!"

The comments later disappeared from the post ... and Robinson accused BPD of deleting the comments -- though they denied doing so in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Worth noting ... Robinson isn't the only person who feels using police dogs to chase suspects is controversial. ACLU Action California admonished cops for the practice in a 2024 report -- and many other people blasted the department in the comments section of the remembrance post.

The 'SNL' alum also engaged in a tête-à-tête with the department in connection with alleged police brutality Aerin Robinson claimed he was subjected to.

He accused the department to subjecting community members to brutality in that post ... and the department told him to research why they used pepper spray to subdue suspects.