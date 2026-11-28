See All the Celebs, Balloons & Floats!!!

The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is finally upon us ... even though it isn't even Thanksgiving anymore.

As you know ... the annual parade was postponed after Thursday's nor'easter slammed into the East Coast, at one point leaving at least 600,000 nationwide without power.

We reported earlier ... the festivities were rescheduled for today and are currently going off without a hitch -- or a devastating storm.

So far, Mckenna Grace was spotted on the Serta float ... as she's slated to perform later during the parade.

Also among the celeb attendees were Queen Latifah and "Today" co-host Al Roker.

There's also a ton of balloons making their way through the streets of NYC this morning ... with Buzz Lightyear and Spider-Man among the notable inflatables.