Play video content Video: Britney Spears and Son Sean Preston Share NYC Dinner After Thanksgiving Family Reunion BACKGRID

Britney Spears and her son Sean Preston Federline were spotted painting the town red and enjoying a late dinner at an NYC celebrity hot spot ... and TMZ has the pics.

In the exclusive photos obtained by TMZ ... the pop legend and her son were seen leaving Sartiano's Friday night around 9 PM.

While BritBrit wore a black minidress, wide-brimmed hat and red lace gloves, Sean Preston kept it casual in a gray sweatshirt.

Britney and her son's outing in the Big Apple comes the day after the pop star spent Thanksgiving with Sean Preston, her mom Lynne, dad Jamie, sister Jamie Lynn and her other son Jayden James.

The family was spotted out and about in their hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, putting aside years of estrangement.

Their reunion came after the singer admitted to missing her family "like crazy" in a since-deleted Instagram post.