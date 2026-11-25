Britney Spears is putting years of family drama aside this Thanksgiving ... heading back to her hometown for a big Spears family reunion ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Britney is in Kentwood, Louisiana, where she's spending the holiday with her mom Lynne, dad Jamie, sister Jamie Lynn and her 2 sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

We're told Britney touched down in Louisiana a couple of days ago following a vacation to London ... and she's already been spotted out and about around town with family and friends.

TMZ broke the story last week ... Britney's family was hoping she'd come home for Thanksgiving, especially now that she and Jamie Lynn are back on good terms.

The reunion comes days after Britney apologized to her family in a since-deleted Instagram post, admitting she missed them "like crazy."

As you know ... Britney's had plenty of ups and downs with her family over the years ... from her bitter conservatorship battle with her dad to her publicly calling out her mom and feuding with Jamie Lynn over her 2022 memoir.