Britney Spears may be heading home for the holidays ... 'cause her family has invited her to Thanksgiving dinner, and they're hoping this is finally the year she shows up ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Britney gets an invite to the family Thanksgiving celebration every year, but this time, relatives are feeling especially hopeful she'll actually attend because things are finally in a good place.

We're told Britney and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, are back on good terms after years of family drama ... giving loved ones even more reason to believe a holiday reunion could be in the cards.

As for where the turkey will be served ... our sources say the family hasn't nailed down a location just yet. The gathering will either take place at Lynne Spears' home or another relative's place in Louisiana.

As you know, Britney's relationship with her family has been rocky for years, particularly after her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021.

She's repeatedly slammed her parents and Jamie Lynn over the years ... and even took aim at her younger sister on Instagram earlier this month, making the apparent family turnaround all the more surprising.

Our sources tell us Britney hasn't attended the family's Thanksgiving celebration in years ... but her loved ones are crossing their fingers that this holiday season will be different.