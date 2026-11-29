Hilary Swank is showing off her baby bump in a rare family photo.

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In the pic shared on over Thanksgiving weekend, Hilary and her husband, Philip Schneider, carry their twins in a field, with Hilary's bare belly on full display.

In addition to the million-dollar shot of her baby bump, the "Million Dollar Baby" actress captioned the pic ... "Thankful for this year’s many blessings, especially this family that’s soon to be 1 blessing bigger. Happy Thanksgiving to all."

As you know ... Hilary announced her surprising pregnancy at 52 last month.

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Sharing a video of her dancing in the dark with Philip and their twins, Aya and Ohm, as glow-in-the-dark stick figures, she eventually revealed a mini stick figure on her belly.