Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump in Rare Family Photo
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Rare Family Photo
Hilary Swank is showing off her baby bump in a rare family photo.
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In the pic shared on over Thanksgiving weekend, Hilary and her husband, Philip Schneider, carry their twins in a field, with Hilary's bare belly on full display.
In addition to the million-dollar shot of her baby bump, the "Million Dollar Baby" actress captioned the pic ... "Thankful for this year’s many blessings, especially this family that’s soon to be 1 blessing bigger. Happy Thanksgiving to all."
As you know ... Hilary announced her surprising pregnancy at 52 last month.
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Sharing a video of her dancing in the dark with Philip and their twins, Aya and Ohm, as glow-in-the-dark stick figures, she eventually revealed a mini stick figure on her belly.
She captioned the video ... "A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December."