A pregnant New Mexico inmate took the 'GTA VI' release to heart ... because she's on the run after stealing a prison transport vehicle.

Rebecca Taylor -- a 26-year-old locked up at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility -- was taken from the clink to a prenatal appointment on Wednesday ... and the mom-to-be was not too keen on heading back behind bars.

According to a spokesperson for the New Mexico Corrections Department, Taylor -- who was not restrained due to her pregnancy -- made a run for it while the three corrections officers she was accompanied by stopped at a Whataburger. She allegedly climbed from the back seat and took control of the vehicle while an officer was standing outside.

Cops say they found the vehicle 3 miles away about an hour later ... but Taylor had apparently disappeared. Officers say they found the expectant mother's orange prison jumpsuit and Corrections Department-issued cell phone in the same area.

A second inmate nearly got caught up in Taylor's escape while she allegedly did her best Lucia Caminos impersonation, ... but she exited the vehicle before Taylor took control.

This wasn't Taylor's first rodeo taking over a vehicle that wasn't hers ... she was behind bars after being sentenced to six years in prison following a series of vehicle thefts dating to 2024, according to court records.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searching for Taylor asked anyone who sees her to call 911.