Michael Floyd On DUI Arrest: 'Everyone Makes Mistakes'

New England Patriots WR Michael Floyd has finally commented on his disturbing DUI arrest in Arizona last week ... saying simply, "Everyone makes mistakes."
Floyd spoke with reporters at his locker moments ago and said, "I think in life, everyone makes mistakes. I couldn’t be in a better position right now with this team."
He added, "I understand what happened last week was last week and I’m excited about my opportunity here, being a Patriot."
BREAKING: New #Patriots WR Michael Floyd addresses media for 1st time since his DUI arrest last week in Arizona.#wbz @LevanReid @WBZPhotog pic.twitter.com/wSqCYgRTOO— Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) December 22, 2016
"Great group of guys, great group of coaches and an organization that treats people well."
As we previously reported, cops found Floyd passed out behind the wheel of his SUV while he was in traffic ... and say his BAC was more than TWICE the legal limit.