Dana White Blasts Mayweather Conor Would Kill Your Tiny, Fragile Ass

EXCLUSIVE

Dana White just sent a violent warning to Floyd Mayweather -- Conor McGregor will "kick [your] head into another planet and then he'll murder every one of [your] security guards."

The UFC champ just responded to Floyd's threat to "slap the s**t out of McGregor" when he sees him ... and it's clear Dana thinks Mayweather has a death wish.

Dana tears Floyd a new one ... calling him a delusional shrimp with peanut brittle hands (because they're so fragile) and says when it comes down to it, he doesn't have the stones to slap Conor.

It's great.

There's more ... we also asked Dana about UFC minority owner Mark Wahlberg offering to give some of his UFC shares to Conor.

Dana's not opposed to it -- and actually invited McGregor to purchase some shares if he's serious about it.