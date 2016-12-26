Kris Jenner Runs Full-Court Pre$$ On Tristan Thompson

Breaking News

It's clear Kris Jenner wants to keep Tristan Thompson around -- because she SMOTHERED Khloe's NBA star boyfriend in expensive Christmas gifts ... and he was all about it!

Kris personally hooked TT up with an unreleased Louis Vuitton bag (aka EXPENSIVE) along with a sick cigar ashtray. Khloe commented that Kris has already fallen in love with the guy (obviously).

But the piece de resistance ... the crazy expensive timepiece Khloe gave to the Cavs star -- a rose gold nautilus by Patek Philippe, which usually runs around $85,000!!!!!!!

One jeweler familiar with the watch told us, "Yeah, s**t ain't a game."

Yeah, this dude ain't going anywhere ...