Marcell Dareus: Rex Ryan Firing 'Not Going Over Very Well' In Buffalo (VIDEO)

Bills Star Marcell Dareus Rex Ryan Firing 'Not Going Over Very Well'

Buffalo Bills star Marcell Dareus was in shock when he found out the team plans to sit QB Tyrod Taylor next week ... and it all went down on the "TMZ Sports" TV show.

Dareus was telling the guys how the team is handling the sudden departure of head coach Rex Ryan -- "It's not going over very well" -- when we asked about reports that EJ Manuel will start next week so the team wouldn't be on the hook for a FAT payout in case Tyrod got hurt.

The 2-time Pro Bowler had no idea about the QB change ... and couldn't believe it ... especially after Tyrod played so well last week.

