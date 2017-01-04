Ronda Rousey's Coach Breaks Silence on Ronda ... And His Haters

Ronda Rousey's coach is trying his best to stay positive in the wake of her crushing defeat at UFC 207 ... and tells TMZ Sports he's tuning out the hate.

We spoke to Edmond Tarverdyan on his way out of Glendale Fighting Club on Tuesday ... and asked how he felt about people, including Ronda's mom, blaming him for the Amanda Nunes slaughter.

"It doesn't matter what people say," Edmond told us while flashing the peace sign.

As for Ronda's future, Edmond says everything is still "all good" ... and no decision has been made on whether she'll fight again.

Ronda has gone off the grid since the loss ... but said in a statement she was taking time to "reflect and think about the future."