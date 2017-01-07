T.J. Miller Whip it Good Driver Says Here's Proof T.J. was High

The driver suing T.J. Miller for getting high and smacking him around might have some visual proof his story's true -- at least the "getting high" part -- but T.J.'s attorney says it's BS.

TMZ obtained photos of Whip-It! refills the driver claims T.J. left behind. The driver claims in his lawsuit T.J. was super high when he went on a tirade after the 2 got in an argument over Trump.

We broke the story driver Wilson Deon Thomas III claims T.J. was inhaling nitrous oxide from Whip-Its! and became increasingly violent before striking him on his head and shoulder.

The photos show a box of Whip-It! refills and a bunch of empty canisters in the backseat.

However, T.J.'s attorney says the driver has attempted to extort Miller from the beginning, adding, "The pictures do not show that the contents in them belong to T.J. These are totally unreliable and the inference that these items were his is completely without evidence."