'Hollyweed' Prankster Arrested Surrenders to Cops

Breaking News

The guy who infamously altered the iconic Hollywood sign to read "Hollyweed" ... surrendered to cops and was promptly arrested Monday afternoon.

Zach Fernandez turned himself in at LAPD's Hollywood station with his attorney in tow. He was booked for misdemeanor trespassing, and released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Zach pulled the stunt on New Year's Day, and while he was praised by fellow weed smokers ... he quickly felt the heat from cops. As we reported, he had bolted out of town after promising to meet with detectives.