Joey Porter Arrest Video Handcuffed, Jawing at Cops

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained video of Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter being arrested after he allegedly roughed up a bouncer Sunday night ... and he's jawing at cops during the incident.

As we previously reported, an off-duty officer says Porter got into it with a bouncer at The Flats bar after he was denied entry. The officer says the ex-NFL linebacker grabbed the bouncer and lifted him off the ground.

The officer says an allegedly drunk Porter then grabbed him by the wrist in a threatening manner ... and began to yell at him that he did nothing wrong. Porter was eventually arrested after the officer called for backup.

In the footage, you can see a heated Porter in cuffs. It's unclear exactly what he's saying to the officers.

Sources at the bar tell us Porter was at the bar with at least 2 Steelers players ... who were screaming they would never come back to that bar.

Porter was booked and released on $25k bail.