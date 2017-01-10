Charles Manson Manson Murders Bed Up For Auction

EXCLUSIVE

A bed frame from Sharon Tate's home -- where one of Charles Manson's famous victims slept -- is up for auction ... if you're into that sorta thing.

The now almost 50-year-old wooden frame belonged to Abigail Folger ... the coffee heiress who lived with Tate. She was lying in the bed moments before she was chased out of the room at knifepoint by one of Manson's followers, and stabbed 28 times.

Crime scene pics of the bed are featured in the book, 'Helter Skelter' -- and Ole Hound Auction House expects it to fetch at least $10k. An Ole Hound spokesperson says there's still blood spatter on the footboard, which can be seen under black light.

And there's this morbid thought -- we're told the frame's price could jump up significantly if Manson dies before February 10 ... the day it hits the auction block.