Soulja Boy Landlord Says ... Pay Up or Get Out, You Deadbeat!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Soulja Boy's not only in the market for some serious boxing lessons, he could soon be looking for a new place to live ... because he's WAY behind on rent.

Soulja leased a pad in the Hollywood Hills 3 months ago for $6k a month. His landlord tells us he's already $6k behind and counting. The landlord says when he demands rent he gets blown off.

Since he moved in, the house has been a target for trouble. Cops arrested him there last month after he violated his probation ... and earlier this week the place was burglarized.

The landlord tells us he's had it with Soulja, and if he doesn't pay up by week's end, the legal guns come out.