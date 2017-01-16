Kristin Chenoweth Joe Mixon Deserves Second Chance 'He's Doing His Work'

EXCLUSIVE

Hollywood star Kristin Chenoweth thinks Joe Mixon has done enough to earn a second chance at life ... saying his NFL future shouldn't be ruined because of his 2014 assault.

Kristin is an Oklahoma native and a huge Sooners fan ... so when we got her out in L.A. we had to get her take on Mixon ... who's leaving Norman for an NFL future.

It's an NFL future some aren't sure he'll have ... with rumblings being that teams -- and some agents -- might not want the PR disaster of having to talk about Mixon brutally punching a woman on tape.

Chenoweth clearly thinks that's wrong ... telling our camera guy she thinks Mixon is "doing his work" to become a better person and has earned a second chance.

It's an interesting take ... since Chenoweth is one of the first prominent female voices to show public support for Mixon.