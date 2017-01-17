Bob Arum Floyd, Conor And Dana Are Full of It ... Fight Talk Is BS

Bob Arum is calling major BS on Floyd Mayweather, Dana White, and Conor McGregor ... saying all this talk about boxing vs MMA superfight is "absolute nonsense."

We got Arum out at Craig's in L.A. and asked him if all the back and forth between Floyd and Dana was going to end up in an actual fight ... or if it's just sound and fury signifying nothing.

Arum's the guy to ask -- he's made some of the biggest fights in boxing history -- and he couldn't have been more concrete about this one ... which he says ain't ever gonna happen.

We love you, Bob ... but here's one time we really hope you're wrong as hell.