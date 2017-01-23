Scorned Chargers Fans Offered Free Tattoo Removal

EXCLUSIVE

Pissed off at the Chargers for leaving San Diego ... right after you got that sweet Bolts logo tatted on your arm???

Good news ... a huge laser removal company feels your pain and wants to help eradicate the bad memories.

We spoke to LaserAway President Todd Heckman who says his company is offering free removal for tatted San Diego residents looking to wipe the Chargers tats off their bodies.

Heckman says the 6 to 8 sessions usually cost between $1,000 to $5,000 ... but they're willing to cover the costs to help fans cope with their loss.

Oh, and if you still wanna root for L.A. Chargers ... they'll remove the "San Diego" part from your tat, if you wish.