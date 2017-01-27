Shaq Would DESTROY Charles Barkley in Real Fight ... Says Kenny Smith (VIDEO)

Kenny Smith Shaq Would DESTROY Charles Barkley ... In Real Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Things got HEATED between Shaq and Charles Barkley on "Inside the NBA" last night ... but what would happen if the two superstars actually came to blows?

Shaq would straight up MUDER his ass ... so says their co-star Kenny Smith.

Don't worry, The Jet says everyone is calm and cool now ... but the big men almost went to war last night in a debate over LeBron James.

But Barkley would be smart to step down ... because O'Neal would wreck Sir Chuck, bad.

Kenny explains why Barkley stands no chance ... and says even HE could beat down Chuck these days.