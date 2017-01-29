Super Bowl Celebs Dropping MILLIONS On Crazy Jewelry

EXCLUSIVE

NFL stars, rappers, actors and rich people in general have all reached out to one of Houston's TOP jewelers to reserve MILLIONS of dollars in bling for Super Bowl weekend ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We spoke with Johnny Dang -- famous for designing insanely expensive grillz -- whose headquarters are in Houston, site of Super Bowl LI.

Dang tells us he's already been contacted by several rich stars -- including Johnny Manziel and Tyga -- looking to swing by and pick up fresh grillz, necklaces, diamonds and more to rock during the big weekend.

Johnny says he expects to sell MILLIONS of dollars in jewelry over the weekend ... and he's giving us an exclusive look at some of his most expensive pieces.

Enjoy.