Scott Disick Bienvenido a Miami with Hot Chick! Flees Kardashian Vacay

EXCLUSIVE

Scott Disick got a better vacay offer than hanging with Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashians -- and we got some awesome shots of said better offer.

Scott popped up in Miami on Monday with a very young looking hot chick ... by the pool and on the beach. She's cheeky, for sure.

Just a couple days ago, Scott was chilling in Costa Rica with Kourtney and their kids. He even proudly posted a pic.

But obviously, there's only so long Disick can hang in that situation -- before returning to his natural habitat.

The Lord is back ... on the prowl.