Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Prop Bet ... Smart Money's On 'Cleavage'

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Prop Bet Smart Money's On 'Cleavage'

EXCLUSIVE

Two more reasons to watch the Super Bowl halftime show -- because, once again, you can BET on whether Lady Gaga will show cleavage ... and the smart money's on "Yes."

We spoke with a rep for BetOnline.ag -- one of the biggest gambling sites on the web -- who told us that they studied hours of tapes to set the odds for this year's prop bet.

The site does the cleavage bet every year -- we're told it's popular with Super Bowl prop bettors. Last year, Beyonce covered up. The year before that, Katy Perry had a controversial top which resulted in a payout for all bettors.

This year, the odds are in favor of Gaga showing boob:

CLEAVAGE: -$185 (bet $185, win $100)

NO CLEAVAGE: +155 (bet $100, win $155)

Good luck ...