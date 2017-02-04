Dana White Anderson Silva Is UFC's Tom Brady

Anderson Silva just got one helluva compliment from Dana White -- who says the MMA legend is the "Tom Brady of the UFC."

White appeared on the "TMZ Sports" show on FS1, and told us how proud he is of Brady -- who's not just his business partner but a close, personal family friend.

That's when he dished out the ultimate compliment to Silva -- essentially calling him the greatest of all time.

"If you look at what Anderson Silva's accomplished and how long he's been in the game and how he's carried himself ... I'd go with Anderson."

FYI, Anderson has the longest title streak in UFC history -- which included 16 victories and 10 title defenses. Dude's an animal.

